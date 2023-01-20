ADVERTISEMENT
How Dammy Twitch, Medlin Boss and Tayo Aina are going beyond the extraordinary

HOW DAMMY TWITCH, MEDLIN BOSS AND TAYO AINA ARE GOING BEYOND THE EXTRAORDINARY
HOW DAMMY TWITCH, MEDLIN BOSS AND TAYO AINA ARE GOING BEYOND THE EXTRAORDINARY

Nigeria is known for its rich culture and history and is also home to some truly remarkable individuals who have achieved great success in their chosen fields. We will be highlighting the stories of three inspiring Nigerians who have achieved success by going beyond the extraordinary with the help of TECNO PHANTOM X2, a powerful and feature-packed device, perfect for anyone who wants to go Beyond the Extraordinary!

Let's introduce Tayo Aina, an independent content creator who uses YouTube, filmmaking, and storytelling to share the extraordinary stories of Africa through lifestyle, travel, business, and real estate content. Tayo says "Extraordinary starts with viewing the world through a different lens"

Watch Tayo's Extraordinary story here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yi1rQrROqQg

Next, Mimi Linda Yina, also known as Medlin Boss, a fashion designer from Benue. She is renowned for her exceptional and trendsetting fashion designs worn by top celebrities and public figures across Africa. In 2022, she won the Nigerian Entertainment Today (NET) Honours Class of 2022 award for 'Most Popular Celebrity Stylist'.

Watch Medlin Boss Extraordinary video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5OkzShyLnRE

He is one of the most successful and influential music video directors and documentary filmmakers in Nigeria, known for creating exceptional videos. Dammy Twitch says "start where you are and do what you can". Watch Dammy's extraordinary video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=geiWX072MaE

In conclusion, these individuals have shown that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. Their stories serve as an inspiration to us all and remind us that with the right tools and support, we too can achieve great things.

Follow TECNO social media pages as they officially launch the Phantom X2 today by 4PM!

