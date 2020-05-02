Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo is questioning the motive behind President Muhammadu Buhari's decision to ease the lockdown despite the surge in coronavirus.

In an over 4 minutes video shared via her Instagram page on Friday, May 1, 2020, the actress expressed her worriedness over the way of the Presidential Task Force has been handling the covid-19 surge in the country.

"Who exactly is lying to the president? Who? The president has announced the ease of the lockdown on the strength of a lie. We've been locked down for 5 weeks, prior to the lockdown, they made us a commitment of testing a thousand five testings every day," she said.

Hilda Dokubo [Instagram/HildaDokubo]

She went to slam the Presidential Task Force Committee for the poor number of testing done so far. According to her, the number of tests carried out so far doesn't tarry with what the task force promised.

"Research findings are based on percentages, who is lying to the president? Because on the strength of a lie, he has approved the ease of movement and he has also approved the increase of the number of people to be tested to 2500, if they could not accomplish 1500 then how are they able to achieve 2500 a day?

"The nurses and doctors and all health workers are working extremely hard, breaking themselves into pieces just to save lives and a few people are sitting in the comfort of an airconditioned room reaching agreements that empower only their pockets.

"Sometimes when I think of what people that sit in committees come up with, I wonder what runs in their veins. Blood or water? Because they react like people who don't feel the pain of others. You have moved responsibility from yourself and hung it on the neck of the common masses, the same people that you are supposed to be protecting.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter@BashirAhmaad]

"During the lockdown, a lot of the poor were on the streets..why? Because your palliatives did not get to them. They were out there struggling to see how they can feed off the food that you hoard at them.

"So the palliatives didn't get to them, no one is empowered to carry out research so research is not going on and now, you are throwing people back into the streets, the streets that you haven't even fumigated, you haven't even cleaned up but you have told us that this virus is airborne and can stay airborne for 8 hours.

The Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 led by Boss Mustapha (2nd from left) and Ehanire (2nd from right) briefed President Buhari on Friday, April 10, 2020 (Twitter @Mbuhari)

"I don't understand. Do you even assume that everyone is stupid? Let us take for instance Lagos state. With no traffic during the lockdown, they could not trace people who had contact with those who had tested positive to the virus. So imagine now with traffic, how they will trace anyone and if someone needs help, how will the NCDC get to the person?

"Do we want to end up like Ghana who lifted their lockdown prematurely and ended up with all the casualties that they have? Can we handle that casualty? Someone is lying to the President and that person needs to stop.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Dokubo has been quite vocal about the surge of the virus in the country since its emergence and has never shied away from addressing some of the sensitive issues related to the handling of the situation.