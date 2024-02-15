Here's how Regina Daniels, Kunle Remi and others celebrated Valentine's Day

This year, Nigerian celebrities rose to the occasion, making their romantic partners feel extra special on February 14, 2024.

See how they celebrated V-day below:

Regina Daniels

Actress, Regina Daniels's Valentine's Day gift left her fans and followers gushing on social media. Daniels was gifted a brand new Lexus SUV by her husband, Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko. The video posted to her Instagram page shows the surprise gift parked in the yard, beaming with glee. Daniels also posted pictures in her new whip, with the caption "Valentine is beautiful over here."

Banky W

Bankole Wellington had his fans and followers saying "aww" over his post on the day of love. His post conveyed a deep sense of love, appreciation, and commitment to his wife Adesua. In the beautiful message to his wife, he painted a vivid picture of a relationship built on love, understanding, and shared experiences.

His caption reads in part: "Happy Valentine's Day to the One I get to be with and build with. My wife. My baby mama. My best friend. My Shuga. My peace. My heart. My I-knew-it-from-the-start. My safe place. My ace. My motivation. My inspiration. My baby and my sugar mommy. My girlfriend and My G. My rhythm and blues, my muse. My Proverbs 31-wife-of-my-youth."

Adesua in turn commented, "I loveeeee you."

Portable

The Zazu singer did not hold back in showing appreciation to not one, but two of his wives on Valentine's Day. Taking to his Instagram page, he posted a previously recorded video of him and his first wife Bewaji dressed in matching outfits, declaring his love for her.

His caption reads: "We Young but we pay bills the boy is romantic Owo lon Jebe I dey hustle make my family no feel heat hustle oo no be everybody dey feel heat ooo … ZAzuu hustle gat me now but trust me you gat me forever ❤️ Missing you @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi Wife like Mother ❤️ Queen Badmus Iyawo Omolalomi ❤️Loving you more them say na juju you give me chop .. can’t wait to see you my blessing queen 👸 Mama ZEH. "

In appreciation of his most recent wife, Ashabi Simple, he reposted her Valentine's post and said, "My star queen, I fly with you...Make una forget say she dey follow una do movie, respect her, na my housewife she be."

Kunle Remi

Actor Kunle Remi posted a heartwarming video on his Instagram, celebrating his first Valentine's Day with his wife. The video revealed intimate clips from their relationship down to the day of their court wedding when they shed tears exchanging their vows.

Moses Bliss

Nigerian Gospel musician Moses Bliss spent Valentine's Day with his Fiance, not at dinner, but at her Call to Bar ceremony in London. The singer disclosed that this was their first Valentine's Day together and expressed his profound love for her. Marie, in turn, thanked him for clearing his diary and flying to London and spent only 24hrs, just to celebrate her milestone with her.

Timi Dakolo

Singer Timi Dakolo appreciated his wife in a post on X on February 14. The picture captured the couple in the middle of a dance, dressed in native Igbo attire. Dakolo said, "Happy Valentine's #premiumenjoyment."

Angel Smith

Reality TV star Angel Smith and her boyfriend Soma have been in a celebratory mood since her birthday on February 13, 2024. However, on Valentine's day, Smith was showered with gifts from her partner, per her Instagram Story. Her Story showed her walking into a balloon-decorated bedroom with multiple gifts on the bed, after which the couple took to the club to celebrate.