If any of my wives cheat on me it's over - singer Portable declares

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He has previously stated that he has more women than publicly depicted.

Portable say's that he doesn't want to die young over his women [Instagram/Portablebaeby]
The singer made his stance on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, on Instagram stating, "If any of my wife cheats and I know oti loo because I don’t want to die young. If your wife dey cheat and you no fit talk, that’s means you’re not a responsible man. Sha no forget to say them fit use your woman get you down."

Portable's comment [Instagram/Portablebaeby]
Following Portable's comment social media users were quick to respond to him, reminding him that he has multiple wives and baby mamas. His first wife was Omobewaji and his most recent was Ashabi Simple, with whom he publicly had a dispute in January 2024.

Some replies to Portable's comment [Instagram/Portablebaeby]
Portable's statement came in response to a clip from Seun and Yeide Kuti's interview on TVC's Your View. In the interview, Yeide stressed that cheating is not a dealbreaker for her in their marriage, adding that she would never leave Seun even if he cheated.

She said: “There is nothing my husband is going to do that would make me leave him. Even if he cheats on me I won’t leave him. I am not going to leave my husband because he cheated on me. Nah, that can’t happen.”

Seun, who shared the same sentiment added, "We don’t believe in cheating. What is cheating? Love is not ownership.”

When one of the hosts asked Seun Kuti, “Would you leave her if she cheats on you,” he replied, “No. What has that got to do with anything?”

