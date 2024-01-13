Timi Dakolo releases single 'Men of the South' ahead of new Album

Produced by Masterkraft, 'Men of the South' is an anthem to pay homage to the wealth, tenacity, and cultural legacy of the people of southern Nigeria.

Timi Dakolo, a native of Bayelsa State in southern Nigeria, is said to have used his soulful vocals and poignant lyrics to take listeners on a musical journey celebrating the extravagance and rich cultural heritage of the southern part of Nigeria.

In discussing the inspiration behind his new single, Timi Dakolo shared,

“South-South Nigeria is a treasure trove, and Men of the South is my tribute to my people, their rich heritage, and their valuable contributions to our nation.”

As an artist skillful with connecting with his audiences through his heartfelt music, 'Men of the South' evokes a sense of pride and celebration for the South-South Nigerian heritage with African rhythmic melodies and harmony.