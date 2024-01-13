ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Timi Dakolo releases single 'Men of the South' ahead of new Album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Timi Dakolo releases new single 'Men of the South'.

Timi Dakolo releases new single 'Men of the South' [Instagram/TimiDakolo]
Timi Dakolo releases new single 'Men of the South' [Instagram/TimiDakolo]

Recommended articles

Produced by Masterkraft, 'Men of the South' is an anthem to pay homage to the wealth, tenacity, and cultural legacy of the people of southern Nigeria.

Timi Dakolo, a native of Bayelsa State in southern Nigeria, is said to have used his soulful vocals and poignant lyrics to take listeners on a musical journey celebrating the extravagance and rich cultural heritage of the southern part of Nigeria.

In discussing the inspiration behind his new single, Timi Dakolo shared,

ADVERTISEMENT

“South-South Nigeria is a treasure trove, and Men of the South is my tribute to my people, their rich heritage, and their valuable contributions to our nation.”

As an artist skillful with connecting with his audiences through his heartfelt music, 'Men of the South' evokes a sense of pride and celebration for the South-South Nigerian heritage with African rhythmic melodies and harmony.

'Men of the South' is now available on all streaming platforms and listeners can enjoy the infectious singer in preparation for the release of his new album.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afrobeats superstar Asake drops first single of 2024 'Only Me'

Afrobeats superstar Asake drops first single of 2024 'Only Me'

Timi Dakolo releases single 'Men of the South' ahead of new Album

Timi Dakolo releases single 'Men of the South' ahead of new Album

Yemi Alade cautions fan who tried to stoke rivalry between her and Tiwa Savage

Yemi Alade cautions fan who tried to stoke rivalry between her and Tiwa Savage

Adekunle Gold & Simi share heartfelt visuals for 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Adekunle Gold & Simi share heartfelt visuals for 'Look What You Made Me Do'

10 unforgettable hit songs that capture Terry G's uniqueness

10 unforgettable hit songs that capture Terry G's uniqueness

Yemi Alade to thrill fans at AFCON 2023 opening ceremony

Yemi Alade to thrill fans at AFCON 2023 opening ceremony

Nigerian Street pop icon Terry G announces retirement from music

Nigerian Street pop icon Terry G announces retirement from music

Ric Hassani joins Folu Storms and Seun Ajayi on the cast of ‘Spiraling’

Ric Hassani joins Folu Storms and Seun Ajayi on the cast of ‘Spiraling’

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks record on Billboard pop airplay chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks record on Billboard pop airplay chart

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Spotify releases personalised throwback playlists for 2023

Spotify releases personalised throwback playlists for 2023

Burna Boy, Tems make New African Magazine 100 most influential Africans list

Burna Boy, Tems make New African Magazine 100 most influential Africans list

30 Unforgettable hit songs by the legendary 2Baba

30 Unforgettable hit songs by the legendary 2Baba [Afrobeats Throwback]

Spyro makes it clear he's a secular artist[Instagram/Spyro_official]

I never said my music will glorify God - Spyro