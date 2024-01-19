Actor Kunle Remi and wife Tiwi release vintage themed pre-wedding photos

The actor, on January 19, 2024, posted a picture carrying a small goat on his shoulders in front of his smiling bride Tiwi. The couple dazzled in Adire, a Yoruba clothing material in the pictures taken in a rustic setting.

"Tiwi, I come to you humbly as a G.O.A.T with a goat… are you ready to dance Ayamii ?" Remi said in the caption.

On Thursday night of January 18, 2024, the couple treated their friends and family to an intimate denim-themed pre-event tagged “Cocktail Fhings”. The love struck couple shared numerous kisses during the event in anticipation of their traditional wedding.

Remi started his fans and follower's new year with the big news of his court wedding. He had gone to America to see his woman and surprised her with a ring, and she was indeed surprised because, according to him, she did not believe until he put the ring on her finger.

“I did get on one knee for the culture. But there was no one to record. I couldn’t set up for a content shoot, it Steals the spontaneity. Even she didn’t believe me. I just got up and wore the ring on her finger,” he said to a curious fan on X after the engagement announcement.

Kunle in an interview with Kristina Innemee disclosed that Tiwi's confidence was what peaked his interest when he met her.

“Her confidence caught my attention. She is vibrant and the type who turns heads when entering a room – you can’t not notice her. She’s a supermodel. Not only did her big smile catch my eye immediately, but the way she threw her head back when she laughed captivated me," he said.