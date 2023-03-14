ADVERTISEMENT
Halima Abubakar advises women to stay away from married men

Babatunde Lawal
Halima Abubakar [Instagram/HalimaAbubakar]
Halima Abubakar [Instagram/HalimaAbubakar]

The actress took to her Instagram page to share this piece of information with the public.

Recall that last year, news of an alleged affair between the actress and Apostle Johnson Suleman and her deteriorating health stormed the internet, resulting in a series of back and forth.

With the actress' health getting better, she took to social media to disclose that she has decided to work her way to being more morally upright.

She added that ladies should create a side business and leave people's husbands and advised them to avoid married men and refuse to be side chics.

She wrote, "Leave a life you would be proud of. Thank you all for all the prayers and encouragement, love. I am on a new part, to a new life, strive to be new you and stay safe and morally right…No do side chick o...see u soon Find a side business and leave ppls husbands. Let's do this."

She concluded by urging ladies to avoid making the same error she did.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

