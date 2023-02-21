ADVERTISEMENT
'Clearing over 20m is not easy' - Halima Abubakar thanks Regina Daniels and her husband

Babatunde Lawal

The couple, according to Abubakar helped changed her smile.

Halima, Ned and Regina [Kemi Filani]
Halima, Ned and Regina [Kemi Filani]

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has written an appreciation message to Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The actress has been battling health challenges, which has led to many fans worrying about her health. Today, she shared pictures of the couple as she asked her fans to appreciate them on her behalf.

In her message, she also revealed that the couple helped her with over 20 million naira.

She prayed for the couple, hailed Regina for her wisdom, and noted that her mother trained her well.

In her words, "Good morning to everyone, who has been following this painful journey. I want you all to rush and thank them for me. Say a prayer to them @regina.daniels and her husband with changing my smile. Mrs. Regina, you are an angel. May Allah be with you at any time…. You are young but full of wisdom… your mother raised you well. An amazing husband. I wish you a massive success ahead as a senator. Clearing over 20m plus is not easy. Big man no be mouth.”

The actress published her medical records last year to dispel rumours that she had an autoimmune disorder.

Halima shared her medical report on her Instagram account as evidence that they were mistaken. The report, according to many, proved nothing, though.

Babatunde Lawal

