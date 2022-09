Initially, the actress denied being involved in the scandal, but in a series of Instagram postings, Halima Abubakar admitted to having an affair with the pastor because he told her he was divorced with three children.

She wrote, “I f*ck up yes. I own my mistakes. But I won’t lie anymore. N*gg* said he was separated. I didn’t meet a married man. I met a bizman with three kids. Long story, stay away from liars."

The actress has made multiple charges against Joshua Suleman and her colleague, Shan George, after her return to Instagram following weeks of being absent.

She accused George of conspiring with Suleman to conceal blogs and make her appear as a liar. Since then, the actress has been bedridden.

The family members requested the priest to keep away from her in a post on Abubakar's Instagram story. They also threatened to expose Suleman if something bad happened to her.

"Johnson Suleman imodu. If anything happen to our sister, you going down,” the family wrote.

Halima's mum also made attempts to reach out to the cleric to no avail. She wrote that that cleric has threatened that her daughter will die and he must reverse his statements.