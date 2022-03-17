Nigerian gospel singer Tim Godfrey has for the first time revealed the identity of his soon-to-be wife.
Gospel singer Tim Godfrey show off partner weeks after engagement
The singer recently proposed to Erica.
The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, March 17, 2022, where he shared a photo of his fiancee.
"Just take a look at the person I get to do Lifeeee with!!! @ericakatrina_ , you’re My greatest reward from God! I Love you My still waters😍❤️," he captioned the photo.
"Meeting you changed my life. Meeting you brought unending smiles. Most importantly, meeting you was and is my GREATEST REWARD from GOD. Thank you for saying YES!!! I can’t imagine how I have lived without you all my life… but guess what? I would have Waited forever till we cross part," he wrote.
Godfrey is a Nigerian gospel singer with several hit songs.
He is the founder and owner of the record label Rox Nation and also the Founder of Xtreme Crew.
