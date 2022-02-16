RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Gospel singer Tim Godfrey proposes to fiancee

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The popular singer is set to walk down the aisle with his girlfriend.

Nigerian gospel singer Tim Godfrey and his soon to be wife [Instagram/TimGodfrey]
Nigerian gospel singer Tim Godfrey and his soon to be wife [Instagram/TimGodfrey]

Nigerian gospel singer Tim Godfrey has proposed to his fiancee.

Recommended articles

The popular singer made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

"Meeting you changed my life. Meeting you brought unending smiles. Most importantly, meeting you was and is my GREATEST REWARD from GOD. Thank you for saying YES!!! I can’t imagine how I have lived without you all my life… but guess what? I would have Waited forever till we cross part," he wrote.

"But thank God, this blissful and Heaven made Journey has started. After giving my life to Christ. Sharing life with you is the best thing that has happened to me."

"No measure of time with you will be enough, But let’s start with forever . “EKJ” You are my STILL WATERS!!! I love you ❤️."

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

Godfrey is a Nigerian gospel singer with several hit songs.

He is the founder and owner of the record label Rox Nation and also the Founder of Xtreme Crew.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spotted: Rema and Chris Brown in the studio

Spotted: Rema and Chris Brown in the studio

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the wee; Skiibii & Davido’s 'Baddest Boy' spends 3rd week at No. 1

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the wee; Skiibii & Davido’s 'Baddest Boy' spends 3rd week at No. 1

Dear Basketmouth, 'Horoscopes' is a beauty [Pulse Album Review]

Dear Basketmouth, 'Horoscopes' is a beauty [Pulse Album Review]

Gospel singer Tim Godfrey proposes to fiancee

Gospel singer Tim Godfrey proposes to fiancee

Afrobeats hall of fame induction ceremony slated for February 26, 2022

Afrobeats hall of fame induction ceremony slated for February 26, 2022

BBNaija's TolaniBaj shades celebrities living fake lifestyles on social media

BBNaija's TolaniBaj shades celebrities living fake lifestyles on social media

Trey Songz sued $20M over anal sex rape

Trey Songz sued $20M over anal sex rape

Davido fulfills promise, disburses N250M birthday largesse to 292 orphanages across the country

Davido fulfills promise, disburses N250M birthday largesse to 292 orphanages across the country

“Life has been very good since Nigerian Idol - Season 6 first runner-up Atela

“Life has been very good since Nigerian Idol” - Season 6 first runner-up Atela

Trending

Nigerians on Twitter find humour in Oxlade's leaked s*x tape

Nigerian singer Oxlade [Instagram/OxladeOfficial]

Nelly sends apology to lady who gave him bl*wjob in leaked s*x tape

Nelly

'I'm nobody's ex' - Ooni of Ife's estranged wife, Naomi breaks silence

Queen Naomi Silekunola [Instagram/queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwus]

Oxlade breaks silence over leaked s*x tape

Nigerian music star Oxlade [Instagram/OxladeOfficial]