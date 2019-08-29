The latest Big Brother Naija evictees Gedoni and Jackye visited Pulse Nigeria on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, and they spoke about their experience staying in the house.

One of the highlights of Big Brother Naija 2019 has been the relationship with Gedoni and Khafi. It was only natural that we asked Gedoni about his love affair with her.

During an exclusive interview with ex-BB Naija 2019 housemate Thelma, she claimed Gedoni and Khafi were having sex in the house. Gedoni denied this claim during his interview, “It's her words against ours” he said.

Jackye didn’t comment on the issue when she was asked. “(laughs) I don't know...I don't know...I don't know,” she said.

Khafi wasn’t Gedoni’s only love interest. Former contestant KimOprah used to date Gedoni before taking part in Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show.

During his interview, he tells Pulse why they weren’t close in the house. “She had a strategy, she had a team and Gedoni was not part of that strategy” he states.

When Gedoni was evicted he was visibly happy which surprised millions of viewers of the show.

“That was the first time I was in one place with many people and so now my personal space was being affected and I was battling with mental pressure… So it took the people with a lot of positive energy to put me through the journey. I was relieved not because I was excited, I was not excited, I was relieved” explains Gedoni on his celebration after being evicted.

And what has been the reaction from people since he left the reality show? “Its been okay, positive energy and of course negative ones too but trying to manage it. For me, it takes getting used to, it is not something I really completely expected” shares Gedoni.

For Jackye she didn’t anticipate all the love she has gotten from being on the reality TV show.

“I didn't expect so much love, I'm enjoying the love and focusing on the positive part of it and the future. For me, the experience is the best teacher, I have just been out of the house for 48 hours I think, so I'm still soaking it all in” she says.

Now that they are out of the show, Gedoni plans to expand his fashion designing business and hopefully if he gets a script, he won't mind joining Nollywood.

“I had my business running, that's the clothing design thing before I went into the house. I'm going back to the drawing board to put out collections. There are two collections I plan to put out, the Gentleman and the Duke collections, so look out for that and ill be trying some acting but I'm sure I'll do voice-overs,” he said.

Jackye wants to go back to her tech world where she plans to develop an app which will be used to helping people in the diaspora send money back home.