KimOprah was the fourth housemate to be evicted from BBNaija 'Pepper Dem' season four, after entertaining Africa for two weeks.

The former beauty queen was a guest at PULSE on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, where we got to talk about her stay in the house, especially her relationship with Omashola.

KimOprah while chatting with said she was shocked about her eviction as she didn't see it coming but has taken it in good faith. She plans to use the experience and exposure from the house to achieve all her goals.

"I definitely was shocked when I got evicted from the house because at first, I thought it was only one person that was going to leave the show but when the show continued, I suspected that another person might have to leave the house and that person might be me. It was a sad moment but I'm grateful for the opportunity," she said.

When asked about her relationship with Omashola in the house, Kim said she wasn't so sure about him after he made move on her but was keen on watching how things went with their newfound friendship.

"I cannot say for Omashola, I can only speak for myself. At first i was just talking to him like on friendship bases, getting to him and all until he actually told me that he likes me and I knew that from all that he has said in his house that when he likes somebody that he wanted to take it seriously but I wasn't too sure but I was like I should just get to know him like more and see where it goes to. But I was very open-minded about the whole situation," she said.

Just in case you didn't know, KimOprah had a relationship with one of the housemates before coming into the house. This information she revealed to us during the exclusive interview.

"I dated Gedoni at some point in my year two that was in the University of Portharcourt, we were in the same modeling agency in Portharcourt city, you know. We dated for like seven months and we decided to just stay friends because it wasn't just working out in the relationship and whatnot. And then all of a sudden I see him in the Big Brother house," she said.

When asked if she made it known to the other housemates about her relationship with Gedoni before they came into the house, Kim revealed that she didn't want to spoil the fun for the viewers of the show.

"Since I came out of the house, I realised that he already told Khafi and Jackye was there when he told Khafi that we had a thing in the past. But I didn't know he had told Khafi and I wasn't going to tell anybody in the house except it came up as a conversation. It wasn't something I was willing to just give out. I felt like if I was doing that, then there would be nothing for the viewers or the audience to find out on their own. That's like giving everybody the information then it becomes flat and boring," she said.

When asked if she tried to rekindle what they had before coming into the house, Kim said that was in the past and she wasn't going to do that.

"No no no, at not point entirely, at all. But we did have some body language movements in the house at some point. In as much as we were not really talking, there were things we were saying with our eyes and body language like 'you know say i know you' that kind of thing 'I know say you dey feel this girl'. I feel like for us, we were just having fun in the house. It was not basically about us, it was about us meeting other people," she said.

KimOprah said at no point was she jealous of Gedoni's relationship with Khafi, rather she was drawn to her because she felf he had a good taste for choosing her.

"Honestly, I'm not an insecured person. I don't think anyone can make me feel insecured about myself, I don't think i would be jealous about another female coming close to my ex, especially when the person is your ex. Been there, done that, moved on. We are just friends now, there is nothing to it. If for that matter, I think it was because of his relationship with Khafi, I got close to Khafi, because I felt she must be cool people for him to be getting along with her and i was like Okay Okay and she like a whole lot of vibe and her moods is just positivity to the end," she said.

KimOprah and Ella were evicted from the Big Brother house on Sunday, July 14, 2019, after spending two weeks in the house. KimOprah is a former beauty queen who plans to further her studies and go into the real estate business as part of her plans in the future.