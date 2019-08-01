Thelma and Nelson are the latest housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother house after spending four weeks in the house.

The two visited PULSE on Wednesday July 31,2019, where we got to chat with them about their experience while in the Big Brother house. The chemistry between these guys didn't go unnoticed during their interview as they kept on making small jokes which made their time spent in the studio fun.

We started off by trying to find out from Thelma and Nelson how they have been feeling since they got evicted from the reality TV show.

"I'm feeling cool, I'm okay, it's not everyone that is going to win and I'm not the very first person to leave the house. At least I had fun in the house and coming out is not something I really need to be sad about," Thelma said.

''I feel good but I'm still trying to warm up to Nigeria entirely because now the heat is times two," Nelson said. When asked if he didn't see stardom coming, Nelson said he knew what was coming but didn't expect it to be this big.

"I actually prepared for this because I actually like been through this phase before but not this huge. So I probably felt it would come but that I would be able to manage it but its really huge," he said.

Thelma also shared the same feelings with Nelson as she said even though she knew, going into the Big Brother house was going to come with stardom, she didn't know it was going to be this big. She went to talk about the negative comments she has been getting on social media since she left the house.

We got to ask Thelma if she felt her fans didn't do enough to keep her in the house past the fourth week in the house.

"I think my fans didn't do enough to keep me in the house because I was in the house and I do need to control much. So I think everything should be from outside the house. But I think they tried but didn't try enough to keep me in the house. I don't really need to blame anybody and people don't need to blame me for coming out. At least I stayed till a month, it's not everybody that will stay to the final. Nobody expects to get evicted," she said.

For Nelson, he thinks he shot himself in the foot and that's why he got evicted. According to him, falling ill and sleeping during his treatment made him stay away from other housemates which he thinks got him out of the house.

Nelson shared with us the true story behind his love triangle in the house which involved Frodd, Esther and himself.

"I told Sir Dee that Frodd made his intentions and he came to me and asked me 'guy you dey run things with Esther?' and I was like she is my friend. Esther has always been my friend since day one and I was like shoot your shot. Now, you know women, there is no way you can impose your feeling on a woman and expect her to reciprocate which is not possible. So she told him she wasn't interested but at the same time, based on all the stories we had shared the first, second week and how Frodd happened to have bad relationships she felt pity for him.

"Like she felt sorry for him and definitely there is a way people go through stuff and you have to be remorseful. I think she was being nice and he mistook being nice for having feelings for him. Then my friendship with Esther grew, then I think Frodd's problem was that he perceived that there was something more to it. Definitely yes, Esther liked me and I liked her, she was cool," he said.

We also wanted to get first-hand knowledge of the sex escapades that have been reported in the house from the former housemates.

''Plenty...in fact, they have already gotten married in the house and they are in honeymoon currently...yes na...its better I quarrel than I go in there to have sex. The first couple, Khafi and Gedoni, they are making love every night because they have already wedded. It's like honeymoon, husband, and wife making love every night. So what's my own about it, I don't really know about any other person. In the house, they are having sex this this that...Big Brother did not pair you, you went and pair yourself all because of the sex.

"I'm thinking maybe some of them just want to use it as a strategy...if it is a strategy then its really working for them. If they are just doing it because they have enough time to stay in the house and they just want to get themselves engaged in it, it's still fine. Me I never ever wanted to do anything like that and quarrel my quarrel and you people are still 'peppering' me," Thelma said.

Nelson adds by say he also thinks the housemates having sex in the house are using it as a strategy to play the game.

"Definitely it is a strategy for the housemates and also Omo the AC in that house! God! If Konji nor catch, leave am. It's not easy, the AC in that house and see how enclosed the beds are...Personally, I feel some people just warm up to each other and kick it off from there," he said.

Nelson also adds by saying he would have jumped on the opportunity if it had gotten to the point where having sex was on the table.

Nelson plans to continue with his pageant duties as he has a competition to take part in later in the year. For Thelma, the entertainment industry in her next point of call as she plans to start an acting career.

