ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Funke Akindele in tears because people are cursing her kids over actress' death

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Akindele said that she had to respond because Aderounmu Adejumoke's life is involved.

Funke Akindele-Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]
Funke Akindele-Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

Recommended articles

Aderounmu played Esther in the hit series Jenifa’s Diaries, produced by Akindele.

In an Instagram live session on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, the actress said she had no idea Aderounmu was sick. She said that she was forced to respond after she saw a comment on her page from a user who said, “May you bury your children.”

Aderounmu Adejumoke passed away last week [Instagram/ Aderounmu Adejumoke]
Aderounmu Adejumoke passed away last week [Instagram/ Aderounmu Adejumoke] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

I am doing this because I hold my fans dear to my heart and in this social media era if you keep saying, ‘I'm not going to talk,’ people will accuse you wrongly. People will say a lot of terrible things about you. But I'm not ready. I'm so unhappy,” Akindele said.

She said her relationship with Aderounmu was strictly professional and she didn’t know her outside of work. “She acted her role. Got paid and left,” Akindele said.

This comes after Aderounmu’s brother, Adeola Aderounmu, implied on Instagram that the family had tried to contact Akindele for assistance but she did not respond.

You weh dem call tire, weh you no turn-up. She even sent Pascal to you, you still no reach out! Why the eye service now weh she don kpai? Adeola wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT
Adeola Aderounmu post on Instagram
Adeola Aderounmu post on Instagram Pulse Nigeria

Akindele said she always gives but she doesn’t talk about it publicly and would have assisted if she knew. “I give randomly. I see people doing stuff and support them. What more do you want me to do? Please,” she said.

I had to do this because this has to do with somebody’s life. I'm so unhappy because personally, you don't know what I am going through. I work hard, ‘round the clock. People will say ‘Ooh she doesn't support her colleagues. She doesn't attend events.’ I live in Amen Estate, Eleko. That is where my studio is. Before I drive down to Lekki or Ikoyi for an event,” she said the event would have ended.

I don't beef any filmmaker. I face my thing. The record I have been able to break is by the grace of God. Do not forget I have got my trying moments too. During COVID remember my mom passed on. Politics? I was backlashed. Marriage, remember? Somebody now said you will lose your children. I think that is too much.”

Screenshot of Akindele's message to Aderounmu’s brother
Screenshot of Akindele's message to Aderounmu’s brother Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

She added that she reached out to Aderounmu’s brother after her death but didn’t get any response from him. “I sent a message to that guy. He saw it. He didn't reply. I said I’m so sorry. I didn't know anything about your sister.”

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Terry G does not want to get married because it would keep him from his female fans [Instagram/@iamterryg]

I don't think it's for people like us - Terry G says he'll never get married

Ayra Starr believes that young black girls should not be told to be 'less confident'

Let's stop telling girls to be less confident - Ayra Starr to Nigerians

EFCC arrests Bobrisky for abusing naira notes

EFCC arrests Bobrisky for abusing naira notes

John Dumelo

Social media reacts to John Dumelo's position on anti-gay Bill