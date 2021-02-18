Former beauty queen Helen Prest Ajayi has narrated all the drama that transpired during her late husband, Dr Oluwatosin Ajayi's burial.

Prest was crowned Miss Nigeria at the age of 19 in 1979.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, the widow narrated how she was accused of killing her husband by his first wife and older children.

"This is the first day of Lent a time for spiritual healing and cleansing. This will be my last word on this matter. ⁣ It was never my wish to talk about the passing of my late husband Dr Tosin Ajayi on social media, despite the fact that during this 10 month period, from his death on April 26th 2020, I was accused of murdering him by his adult children and their mother after spending 42 days in St Nicholas Hospital by his bedside and dragged to Panti police station, then to coroners court and then to High court," she wrote.

She went on to express her gratitude to God and everyone who have kept her in their prayers during the trying period.

"I am thankful that God delivered me from all these false accusations and gave me victory to bury my late husband in the manner he deserved. ⁣ I want to express my gratitude to those men and women of God praying with me during these trying moments," she added.

"I am also grateful for the unflinching support of my family and friends all over the world, who stood by me, even the "Aprokos" propagating me to stardom."

"Throughout this 10 month period my sole focus and objective was to ensure that I gave my late husband a befitting burial in accordance with his status as an Icon in the healthcare field in Nigeria, which I am happy I achieved in his honour. Love is at the heart of everything in life. For God is love and Love is God."

The burial drama

According to reports, the drama between the former beauty queen and the older wife of the deceased took another dimension during the funeral at the Ebony Vault, Ikoyi, Lagos on Saturday, Feb 13.

A disagreement broke between both parties when it was time to pour sand on the grave of the late doctor.

The first wife and her children it was reported, tried to prevent Helen Prest from perform the rights.

It was also reported that the children of the first wife forcefully took the shovel from the Helen.

Helen Prest-Ajayi, formerly Prest-Davies, is a Nigerian lawyer, writer and former beauty queen.