Enioluwa is my best friend - Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla clarifies

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She said you people should stop making assumptions.

Priscilla Ojo asserts that she and Enioluwa are just friends (Playground)
Priscilla Ojo asserts that she and Enioluwa are just friends (Playground)

Speaking with Punch Newspaper, the social media influencer asserted that she and Enioluwa are just friends. She cleared the air as a result of the frequent speculations that she and her counterpart are in a romantic relationship.

In her words, "When people see a male and female together, they just assume that they are dating. I am a very hardworking person, and I connect with a lot of important people, including celebrities and media personalities. It is normal for people to make assumptions, so I don't really let it get to me. Enioluwa is actually my best friend."

She maintained that she does not allow people's assumptions to get to her because they are often untrue, and her relationship with Enioluwa is strictly platonic.

This narrative of the two being in a romantic relationship has been a frequent report making rounds on social media whenever the two are seen together. This is especially because they have been seen traveling the world together recently, and in matching outfits too.

She said, "I have learned to ignore and not focus my energy on things like that. Rather, I channel my energy into positive things, such as making money. Sometimes, negative comments can work in a positive way. When people talk about one, it means one is important."

The unbothered entrepreneur has stated that her focus is placed on her growing businesses, rather than the hateful comments she receives online.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

