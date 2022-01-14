Nigerian veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has slammed his colleague Charly Boy over the comments he made about his infamous clash with American rapper 50 Cent in 2004.
'Shut up your mouth' - Eedris Abdulkareem drags Charly Boy over 2004 incident with 50 Cent
Abdulkareem says Charly Boy collected N70M from Nigeria Breweries to blackmail him.
Charly Boy had taken to his Instagram page where he wrote about the incident.
The veteran singer recounted how instrumental he was to the American rapper's abrupt exit from the country.
He went on to describe Abdulkareem as his 'ungrateful son' who didn't appreciate all his efforts.
In his response, Abdulkareem slammed the veteran singer accusing him of selling out during the incident.
"Shut up. You collected N70M from Nigerian Breweries to blackmail me. You collected evidence of attack by 50 Cent and G-Unit from DJ Tee who recorded everything that happened in the plane," he wrote.
Abdulkareem also recounted how PSquare, the defunct KC Presh and other artists were chased and harassed out of the show by the organisers.
The veteran rapper accused Charly Boy of being a fake activist who is only interested in financial gains.
