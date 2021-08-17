RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'You were still begging him 2 weeks ago' - Dorcas Shola Fapson slams Timini Egbuson's ex

DSF says Timini's ex-girlfriend has been sending unsolicited emails since their breakup.

Dorcas Shola Fapson has come to the defense of her 'best friend' Timini Egbuson after his ex-girlfriend Lydia Balogun called him out.

Balogun had called him out on social media where she described him as a pervert and predator.

In her now-deleted tweets, DSF as she is fondly called slammed Balogun over her tweets.

"Same Lydia that up to about 2 weeks ago was still begging Timini back. The guy has blocked you everywhere, you call him with different numbers and send emails nonstop. Shey because he nor gree you result to this?" she tweeted.

She, however, prayed that they both heal from the situation.

Balogun had described the movie star as a lover of naive teenage girls.

It would be recalled that Egbuson and Balogun made the headlines in 2020 after he was caught up in a cheating scandal.

