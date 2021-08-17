Balogun had called him out on social media where she described him as a pervert and predator.

In her now-deleted tweets, DSF as she is fondly called slammed Balogun over her tweets.

Pulse Nigeria

"Same Lydia that up to about 2 weeks ago was still begging Timini back. The guy has blocked you everywhere, you call him with different numbers and send emails nonstop. Shey because he nor gree you result to this?" she tweeted.

She, however, prayed that they both heal from the situation.

Balogun had described the movie star as a lover of naive teenage girls.