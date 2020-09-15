Award-winning actor Timini Egbuson has found himself caught up in an alleged cheating scandal after two girls got into a fight over the movie star.

Egbuson was a trending item on Twitter Nigeria for more than 10 hours after his girlfriend Lydia and another girl Toju got into a fight on the social media platform.

It was Toju and her friends who took to Twitter to allege that Lydia wanted to fight them for having an affair with her popular boyfriend.

Toju claims she has had sex with the actor several times [LindaIkeji]

Toju went on to claim that she has had sex with the actor several times and said she was ready to fight Lydia.

The drama caused drew reactions on Twitter as the actor stayed on the trends for a long time.

Egbuson and Lydia have been dating for a while and their relationship was once under scrutiny by social media users who thought it was improper for the 33-year-old to be dating a 19-old year girl.

The Elevator Baby actor has remained silent over the issue.

Born in Bayelsa, Egbuson is the younger brother to popular actress Dakore Akande.

The University of Lagos graduate started his acting career in 2010, on M-net's soap opera Tinsel and won an African Magic Viewers' Choice (AMVA) award with his role in Elevator baby.[3]