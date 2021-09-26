Nigerian disc jockey, Switch, has cleared the air about her whereabouts since the #Endsars protest in 2020.
'I never got asylum in Canada' - DJ Switch clears air about whereabout
The disc jockey says she's about to relocate from the country.
The popular DJ made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
"To the people who know me so well, I don't really share, except my craft, art and comments on social issues that affect us all," she wrote.
"But let me say this to news outlets and bloggers, I know traffic is the game but when you don't properly investigate and run with things that you don't know for sure or have verified, you sincerely hurt or in some case cause complications for people in real life."
"I have been cooked up in a house for months. I never got asylum in Canada. I did not step foot into Canada. I didn't speak to anyone who said they spoke with me on the issue. Anyways I will leave it there. By the way, it is now that I am travelling and it is not Canada. Love."
It would be recalled that the celebrity disc jockey stream lived the shooting of innocent Nigerians by security operatives.
During her interview with CNN's Becky Anderson, she revealed how the government has openly bullied and attacked some of the protesters since the protest by seizing their international passports or illegally detaining them.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng