RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I never got asylum in Canada' - DJ Switch clears air about whereabout

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The disc jockey says she's about to relocate from the country.

Nigerian disc jockey, Switch [Instagram/DJSwitchFanpage]

Nigerian disc jockey, Switch, has cleared the air about her whereabouts since the #Endsars protest in 2020.

Recommended articles

The popular DJ made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

"To the people who know me so well, I don't really share, except my craft, art and comments on social issues that affect us all," she wrote.

The disc jockey says she's about to relocate from the country.
The disc jockey says she's about to relocate from the country. Pulse Nigeria

"But let me say this to news outlets and bloggers, I know traffic is the game but when you don't properly investigate and run with things that you don't know for sure or have verified, you sincerely hurt or in some case cause complications for people in real life."

"I have been cooked up in a house for months. I never got asylum in Canada. I did not step foot into Canada. I didn't speak to anyone who said they spoke with me on the issue. Anyways I will leave it there. By the way, it is now that I am travelling and it is not Canada. Love."

DJ Switch speaks to CNN's Becky Anderson on Lekki Toll Gate shooting [Instagram/DJSwitchFanPage]
DJ Switch speaks to CNN's Becky Anderson on Lekki Toll Gate shooting [Instagram/DJSwitchFanPage] Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that the celebrity disc jockey stream lived the shooting of innocent Nigerians by security operatives.

During her interview with CNN's Becky Anderson, she revealed how the government has openly bullied and attacked some of the protesters since the protest by seizing their international passports or illegally detaining them.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I never got asylum in Canada' - DJ Switch clears air about whereabout

BBNaija 2021: Queen, Nini & Saga have been evicted

Tystringz shifts focus to new EP after Shalaye

The Temple Company and Youtube Music partner to launch 'Future Insiders' to Sub-Saharan Africa

Blood and Water: Ama Qamata says she had her first panic attack on set

Fans in high spirits as Gulder Ultimate Search contestants will be unveiled on Sunday

BBNaija 2021: Housemates groove to DJs Swizz & Jamsmyth for Saturday night party

Davido finally breaks silence after death of official photographer, Fortune

Gulder Ultimate Search 12 contestants to be unveiled on Sunday

Trending

Rita Dominic steps out in style with her partner Fidelis Anosike

Fidelis Anosike and Rita Dominic [LIB]

Davido's official photographer, Fortune is reportedly dead

Nigerian music star Davido and Fortune [Instagram/Fortune]

Burna Boy gives a tour guide of his palatial home in Lagos

Nigerian music star Burna Boy [Instagram/AmericaDigest]

Tonto Dikeh says ex Kpokpogri has sex tapes of many celebrities including popular IG influencer Janemena

Tonto Dikeh, Prince Kpokpogri and Instagram Influencer Janemena [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/Janemena]