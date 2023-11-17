ADVERTISEMENT
Diddy's ex girlfriend Cassie accuses him of rape and abuse in new lawsuit

She has also sued him for $30 million in damages.

Diddy and Cassie broke up in 2018

The court documents obtained by Page 6 on Thursday, November 17, 2023, detailed the disturbing accusations by the singer. Cassie revealed that when she met Diddy in 2005, she was only 19 years old, and "he began a pattern of abuse," physically abusing her and supplying her with drugs.

Diddy and Cassie began dating in 2007 and had an on-and-off relationship for more than a decade, up until 2018, when they broke up. Cassie is now speaking up about the alleged abuse she suffered.

Diddy and a naked Cassie on the set of 3AM fragrance ad
On top of the abuse, she also alleged that the rapper used to coerce her to have sex with male prostitutes while he recorded. The 'Me And You' singer also alleged that back in 2018, Diddy forced his way into her home and raped her, and this happened toward the end of their longtime relationship.

"She told him to stop and attempted to push him away. Mr. Combs then forcibly pulled off Ms. Ventura’s clothing and unbuckled his belt. He proceeded to rape Ms. Ventura while she repeatedly said ‘no’ and tried to push him away," the lawsuit read.

Cassie stressed that the abuse was often witnessed by his workers, but nobody ever spoke up about it. In her lawsuit, her lawyer noted that the rapper was prone to uncontrollable rage and beat her up frequently.

Going further, the document stated that Diddy used to walk with his firearm as a reminder that she couldn't leave, and when she hid from him, he always found her.

It stated, “Over the years that Mr. Combs abused Ms. Ventura physically and sexually, she again and again tried to escape his tight hold over her life. Every time she hid, Mr. Combs’s vast network of corporations and affiliated entities found her, and those who worked for Mr. Combs’s companies implored her to return to him."

The first page of Cassie's lawsuit [The Shade Room]

Cassie's revelation led to a social media uproar, and shortly after, Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, released a statement denying all allegations on behalf of the rapper. In turn, he alleged that Cassie has been trying to extort exactly $30 million from him for the past six months.

Brafman stated, “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

However, despite the statement, outraged social media users have taken to the rapper's social media to accost him. Diddy has since restricted his comment sections.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

