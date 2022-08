"I get a lot of nudes from people who want to go for BBNaija. I get all kinds of monetary offers. I have gotten N100m, N50m, N30m and I tell people go and do something reasonable with your money," he said.

Pulse Nigeria

"So, let’s just say if you don’t have a Denrele in your life that can help you rediscover yourself or help you get to the next level and give you direction to help you navigate your way through life, then what are you looking for? Go and find a Denrele."

"Away from that, yes! I have been instrumental to a lot of these things. It is what it is. I’m at the industry’s center of gravity. Let’s just say I know people in the right places, when they ask you, tell them to come and meet me.”

All you need to know - Big Brother Naija is Nigeria's most watched reality TV show.

Pulse Nigeria

The show's first season premiered in 2006 with Katung Aduwak emerging as the winner.

It has run for six seasons and is currently airing its seventh season.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, one of the housemates from the first season has hosted the show since season two.