RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido's aide Israel DMW proposes to girlfriend

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The 30BG gang will be planning a big wedding this year.

Israel DMW and Davido [Instagram/IsraelDMW]
Israel DMW and Davido [Instagram/IsraelDMW]

Nigerian singer Davido's aide, Israel DMW has proposed to his girlfriend.

Recommended articles

The personal aide to Davido took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, April 4, 2022, where he shared a video and photos from the proposal.

Israel proposed to his girlfriend at the exclusive Protea Hotel in Benin City, Edo State.

Davido's aide Israel DMW proposes to girlfriend
Davido's aide Israel DMW proposes to girlfriend Pulse Nigeria
Davido's aide Israel DMW proposes to girlfriend
Davido's aide Israel DMW proposes to girlfriend Pulse Nigeria

Congratulations to Israel and his fiancée from all of us at Pulse.

Israel is one of the many aides attached to Davido.

Davido's aide Israel DMW proposes to girlfriend
Davido's aide Israel DMW proposes to girlfriend Pulse Nigeria

It is not clear what exactly he does for the music star but he can be described as one of his loyal staff.

However, his Instagram profile states that he is the personal logistic manager of the music star.

Israel is one of the most popular aides working with Davido. He has made the headlines over the last year for several reasons.

The latest was his opening performance at Davido's sold-out concert at the O2 Arena in London.

In 2021, he almost fell out with his boss after he make some comments about embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

The senior police officer has been accused of collecting bribes from Internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas also known as Hushpuppi.

After the FBI released documents implicating the celebrated officer, as one of Huspuppi's co-conspirators, Israel took to Instagram to say that he stands with the Deputy Commissioner of Police no matter what.

His comments were said to have led to his alleged dismissal from DMW.

He later took to social media where he appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to help save his job.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido's aide Israel DMW proposes to girlfriend

Davido's aide Israel DMW proposes to girlfriend

'I open leg for you no mean say we dey levels' - Tonto Dikeh continues to drag Prince Kpokpogri

'I open leg for you no mean say we dey levels' - Tonto Dikeh continues to drag Prince Kpokpogri

The Witcher season 3 begins filming

The Witcher season 3 begins filming

Angelique Kidjo locks comments section on Instagram following online bullying

Angelique Kidjo locks comments section on Instagram following online bullying

Dr Sid makes directorial debut with comedy ‘The Order Of Things’

Dr Sid makes directorial debut with comedy ‘The Order Of Things’

How Angelique Kidjo's grammy award speech defines the Pan-Africanism in her personality [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

How Angelique Kidjo's grammy award speech defines the Pan-Africanism in her personality [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Biodun Stephen’s movie ‘Strangers’ based on true events set for April release

Biodun Stephen’s movie ‘Strangers’ based on true events set for April release

‘Bad Boys 4’ reportedly paused over Will Smith’s Oscars slap

‘Bad Boys 4’ reportedly paused over Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Cardi B deletes Twitter after backlash for not attending Grammys 2022

Cardi B deletes Twitter after backlash for not attending Grammys 2022

Trending

Annie Idibia drags elder brother on Instagram after he accused her of being a drug addict

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia and her brother Wisdom Macauley [Instagram/AnnieIdibia] [Instagram/MacauleyWisdom]

'Concentrate on your new job as Davido's son's nanny' - Timaya drags Ubi Franklin

Nigerian music star Timaya and music executive Ubi Franklin [Instagram/TimayaTimaya] [Instagram/UbiFranklin]

Pulse List: 10 most followed Nigerian celebrities on Instagram [2022]

Some of the most followed Nigerian celebrities on Instagram [Instagram/IniEdo] [Instagram/MrP] [Instagram/MercyJohnsonOkojie]

'I'll kill him on sight' - Mr Macaroni shares threats messages received after objecting to Lekki toll gate reopening

Nigerian Instagram comedian and skit maker Mr Macaroni [Instagram/MrMacaroni]