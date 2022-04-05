Davido's aide Israel DMW proposes to girlfriend

The personal aide to Davido took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, April 4, 2022, where he shared a video and photos from the proposal.

Israel proposed to his girlfriend at the exclusive Protea Hotel in Benin City, Edo State.

Congratulations to Israel and his fiancée from all of us at Pulse.

Israel is one of the many aides attached to Davido.

It is not clear what exactly he does for the music star but he can be described as one of his loyal staff.

However, his Instagram profile states that he is the personal logistic manager of the music star.

Israel is one of the most popular aides working with Davido. He has made the headlines over the last year for several reasons.

The latest was his opening performance at Davido's sold-out concert at the O2 Arena in London.

In 2021, he almost fell out with his boss after he make some comments about embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

The senior police officer has been accused of collecting bribes from Internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas also known as Hushpuppi.

After the FBI released documents implicating the celebrated officer, as one of Huspuppi's co-conspirators, Israel took to Instagram to say that he stands with the Deputy Commissioner of Police no matter what.

His comments were said to have led to his alleged dismissal from DMW.