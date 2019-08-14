Davido’s 30BG championship ring costs over N54million and it has 696 diamonds on it.

Zaheer of Icebox diamond and watches in Atlanta, United States of America revealed that Davido’s customised ring is the ‘biggest championship ring he’s ever made with so many carats.’

The jeweler and reality TV show host also revealed that the 30BG championship ring has a total of 696 diamonds on it and is ridiculous.

He went further to tell Davido that the ring has a full 10 carat on it and it has inscriptions of 30BG, OBO, 1992 and Nigeria on it.

Davido, a regular caller at the luxury shop, promised to make remembrance pieces for his late mum and friend cum ex-DJ, Olu Abiodun.

Paying for the ring, Davido gave a sum of $120,000 to Zaheer at the shop while one of his aides transferred the balance of $30,000 to the company.

The excited singer went ahead to warn the jeweler not to copy or make the same kind of ring for anybody so that it remains unique.

Icebox Diamond and Watches is a world-renowned luxury store known for men’s fine jewelry and based in Atlanta, GA, where Davido was born.

In November 2018, Davido bought himself an expensive diamond-encrusted Richard Mille wristwatch valued at N90 Million ahead of his 26th birthday.

The young singer went also picked up a customised necklace from Icebox Diamonds and Watches.