Davido shares more information about disbursement of N250M orphanage fund

Nigerian music star Davido has released more information about the planned disbursement of N250M to several orphanages across the country.
Only government accredited orphanages will be entitled to the funds.
The music star took to his Instagram and Twitter pages on Monday, November 29, 2021, where he gave a detailed explanation of how different orphanages will be able to get access to the funds.
According to the post shared via his social media pages, only government-accredited orphanage homes are qualified for the funds.
This coming barely a week after he had vowed that the N250 million he donated to orphanages across the country gets to the children.
It would be recalled that Davido donated all the money he realised after sharing his bank details on Twitter to orphanages across the country.
