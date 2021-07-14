RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido and Tiwa Savage visit Obama DMW's gravesite

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Obama DMW died of suspected heart failure.

Music star Davido, the late Obama DMW and Tiwa Savage [Instagram/Davido] [Instagram/ObamaDMW] [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

Nigerian singers Davido and Tiwa Savage have visited the gravesite of their close friend Obama DMW.

Recommended articles

Obama DMW reportedly died of suspected heart failure at a hospital in Lekki, Lagos state on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The music stars paid a visit to the gravesite of the late music executive on Wednesday, July 14 in the company of some associates.

www.instagram.com

Obama DMW was buried in Epe, Lagos according to Muslim rites on Wednesday, June 30.

Tiwa Savage and Davido had earlier penned emotional notes shortly after the demise of the music executive.

On Tuesday, June 29, Obama drove himself to Ever Care Hospital in Lekki to complain of breathing difficulties.

Music star Davido and his late close associate Obama DMW [Instagram/Davido]
Music star Davido and his late close associate Obama DMW [Instagram/Davido] Pulse Nigeria

He was admitted at the hospital and unfortunately died a few hours later.

Aside from always hanging around Davido, Obama DMW was also a music executive cum artistes manager and founded his music label Obama Music Worldwide (OMW).

Until his death, Obama DMW was survived by a son, Abdul.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What do playlists tell us about music streaming in Africa? [Pulse Comment]

I am the biggest actor in Africa - Zubby Michael

Davido and Tiwa Savage visit Obama DMW's gravesite

'Don't act like you like me then talk sh*t about me behind my back' - BBNaija's Laycon

Actress Adunni Ade loses younger brother

RANKED: Show Dem Camp’s ‘Clone Wars’ franchise from worst to best [Pulse Lists]

Actress Crystal Okoye accuses Chizzy Alichi of making her lose a role over IG post

'I promise you your fam will be safe and good' - 2Baba pays tribute to close friend Sound Sultan

Global Citizen Live announced: 24 hour live broadcast with events & performances filmed across 6 continents on September 25