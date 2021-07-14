Davido and Tiwa Savage visit Obama DMW's gravesite

Obama DMW reportedly died of suspected heart failure at a hospital in Lekki, Lagos state on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The music stars paid a visit to the gravesite of the late music executive on Wednesday, July 14 in the company of some associates.

Obama DMW was buried in Epe, Lagos according to Muslim rites on Wednesday, June 30.

Tiwa Savage and Davido had earlier penned emotional notes shortly after the demise of the music executive.

On Tuesday, June 29, Obama drove himself to Ever Care Hospital in Lekki to complain of breathing difficulties.

He was admitted at the hospital and unfortunately died a few hours later.

Aside from always hanging around Davido, Obama DMW was also a music executive cum artistes manager and founded his music label Obama Music Worldwide (OMW).