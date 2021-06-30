RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido's close associate Obama DMW laid to rest

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

He was buried according to Muslim rites.

Davido and Obama DMW (Insatgram/Obama DMW)

Nigerian music star Davido's road manager, Habeeb Uthman also known as Obama DMW has been laid to rest.

He was buried on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Epe, Lagos, according to Muslim rites.

Obama DMW reportedly died of suspected heart failure at a hospital in Lekki, Lagos state on Tuesday, June 29.

Until his death, he was survived by a son, Abdul.

Obama DMW is the second close associate of Davido, who has died in the last year.

In December 2020, Davido’s bodyguard Tijani Olamilekan aka TeeJay died after a battle with an illness.

In October 2017, the famous singer lost three friends to death in one week.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

