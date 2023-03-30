The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Assurance secured, Davido confirms marriage to Chioma

Babatunde Lawal

Davido's 2019 hit single 'Assurance' bangs better with this news.

Davido and Chioma [Instagram]
Davido and Chioma [Instagram]

Recommended articles

The singer confirmed this in an interview with media personality Kiekie on Wednesday, March 29. According to Davido, he took a break from social media after he lost his son, Ifeanyi, because he needed time to reflect.

It was during this period that he finally married Chioma.

According to him, "I have never ever taken this kind of break. Just being away and I have had a lot to think about. It was a time to rest, reflect, a lot of family time, time to make music again.I remade the album. Before I went on the break I actually had an album already. Had a tour already, but we did the album, I travelled, I am married."

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido's words are a confirmation to already-growing rumours: that the duo are officially a couple.

Recall that months ago, pictures of them wearing 'wedding rings' surfaced on the internet, and many couldn't help but comment on whether they were now official or not.

Also, last year, Pulse reported that Davido had hinted at getting married to Chioma in 2023 after the two were seen getting cosy.

With the good news now officially out, Pulse extends its sincerest congratulations to the Adelekes.

ADVERTISEMENT
Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Falz and Vector capture Nigeria's 2023 elections in new single 'Yakubu'

Falz and Vector capture Nigeria's 2023 elections in new single 'Yakubu'

Assurance secured, Davido confirms marriage to Chioma

Assurance secured, Davido confirms marriage to Chioma

Tems, Rema, and Somadina to perform at lollapalooza 2023

Tems, Rema, and Somadina to perform at lollapalooza 2023

Here's your first look at Lateef Adedimeji as Bola Tinubu in 'Last Man Standing'

Here's your first look at Lateef Adedimeji as Bola Tinubu in 'Last Man Standing'

Spotify exclusive trailer reveals star-studded tracklist for Davido’s 'Timeless'

Spotify exclusive trailer reveals star-studded tracklist for Davido’s 'Timeless'

Yul Edochie reportedly loses his first son, Kambili

Yul Edochie reportedly loses his first son, Kambili

Davido signs 2 new artists to DMW

Davido signs 2 new artists to DMW

Davido drops tracklist for upcoming album 'Timeless'

Davido drops tracklist for upcoming album 'Timeless'

Enjoy the Easter Holidays with top entertaining content showing from this week on GOtv

Enjoy the Easter Holidays with top entertaining content showing from this week on GOtv

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido reportedly spends over ₦900 million on new Lamborghini [Gistreel]

Davido reportedly spends over ₦300 million on new Lamborghini

Nancy Isime

Nancy Isime names the kind of actors she prefers to kiss on set

Hazel Onou aka Whitemoney (BuzzNigeria)

Whitemoney drags BBNaija women, says they waste their time on the show

Omotola and Matthew Ekeinde

Omotola Jalade and husband celebrate 27th year as a couple