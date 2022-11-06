RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police confirm Ifeanyi Adeleke drowned

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Lagos State on Saturday confirmed that Ifeanyi Adeleke, the son of Nigerian Pop singer, Davido, died as a result of drowning.

Davido's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke
Davido's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke

Recommended articles

“Autopsy has been concluded. It confirms the boy drowned,” he said.

Hundeyin said that out of eight domestic staff invited to the police station for questioning, only the Nanny and Cook were currently detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.

NAN reports that Ifeanyi dead body was found in a swimming pool on Thursday at his father’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State while the parents were away to Ibadan.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 elections: Lai Mohammed urges media not to overheat polity

2023 elections: Lai Mohammed urges media not to overheat polity

Unilorin commences Post-UTME registration November 7

Unilorin commences Post-UTME registration November 7

Gov. Matawalle receives 1,000 PDP women into APC in Zamfara

Gov. Matawalle receives 1,000 PDP women into APC in Zamfara

Adamawa lawmaker donates 10 vehicles to Tinubu’s campaign

Adamawa lawmaker donates 10 vehicles to Tinubu’s campaign

Buhari inaugurates 385-member campaign council for Gov. Sule’s reelection

Buhari inaugurates 385-member campaign council for Gov. Sule’s reelection

2023: Ibadan Mogajis, Baales, others endorse Tinubu for President

2023: Ibadan Mogajis, Baales, others endorse Tinubu for President

Allow Ekweremadu defend himself over forfeited properties - Ohaneze tells FG

Allow Ekweremadu defend himself over forfeited properties - Ohaneze tells FG

FG denies payment of half salary to ASUU in October

FG denies payment of half salary to ASUU in October

Kidnappers release 21 teenagers taken from a farm in Katsina State

Kidnappers release 21 teenagers taken from a farm in Katsina State

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Amanda Azubuike.

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking. (Channels)

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

A Lagos bus stop by Dami Akinbode (Unsplash)

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles