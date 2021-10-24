RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The former celebrity couple turned up for their son's second birthday party.

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]
Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]

Nigerian music star Davido and his estranged fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland have been spotted together for the first time since their rumoured split.

Recommended articles

The former power couple were spotted together at a party organised for their son, Ifeanyi, for his second birthday.

Despite the obvious uneasy tension between the estranged lovebirds, Davido and Chioma tried as much as possible to keep up appearance for their son on his birthday.

www.instagram.com

Among those who attended the birthday party was Tiwa Savage and her son, Jam Jam.

Davido and Chioma's relationship took a nosedive in Feb 2021, when Davido was spotted holding hands with Yafai, an Instagram model while on holiday in the Caribbean.

This was followed, by a series of loved-up photos of the two that broke the Internet in March 2020.

Chioma and Davido started dating in late 2017 and went exclusive the following year.

The music star proposed to her in 2019, days after their introduction.

They welcomed their son, Ifeanyi the same year.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

On New Single ‘Far’, Pearl Cardy is Unapologetically Head Over Heels

On New Single ‘Far’, Pearl Cardy is Unapologetically Head Over Heels

Documentary film, ‘HOPE’ set to premiere on Monday, October 25

Documentary film, ‘HOPE’ set to premiere on Monday, October 25

Alec Baldwin reacts to accidental shooting, says he is 'heart broken'

Alec Baldwin reacts to accidental shooting, says he is 'heart broken'

Adekunle Adejuyigbe joins FESPACO 2021 jury

Adekunle Adejuyigbe joins FESPACO 2021 jury

'I was misinformed' - Woman who called out Mercy Johnson Okojie apologises

'I was misinformed' - Woman who called out Mercy Johnson Okojie apologises

Views from GMG Boss New Beginning listening party for debut EP

Views from GMG Boss "New Beginning" listening party for debut EP

Loose Kaynon returns with 'Survivor's Remorse EP'

Loose Kaynon returns with 'Survivor's Remorse EP'

Kahren releases debut EP, 'I Think I Know Her'

Kahren releases debut EP, 'I Think I Know Her'

Trending

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Prince Kpokpogri, Janemena and Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/Kpokpogri] [Instagram/Janemena] [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Funny Face

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

Kuami Eugene holds birthday party for house help

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Shatta Wale concert 3