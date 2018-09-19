Pulse.ng logo
Daddy Showkey says he is considering running for elective office

Daddy Showkey “I might consider running for elective office”- veteran singer says

Daddy Showkey's journey to politics might become a reality very soon.

Daddy Showkey play

Daddy Showkey

(Instagram/DaddyShowkey)

Daddy Showkey has revealed that he might consider running for elective office in the nearest future.

The veteran singer was a guest at Ebuka’s “Rubbin Minds” where he shared his future aspiration. According to him, because he holds Ajejunle close to his heart, there might be a possibility of him getting involved in politics.

“One day...yes now in my house. I'm not doing it because of the intention that i want to run for politics but right now with the situation that I am seeing in my neighborhood because Ajegunle is the most important place for me, maybe I might consider,” he said.

Daddy Showkey says advocacy and music are inborn play

Daddy Showkey has said that contrary to some people’s opinion, he is not quitting music for advocacy.

(Instagram/DaddyShowkey)

 

When asked if he had seen any progress in his neighbourhood in the last two decades, he said no, citing the notion that, Ajegunle is seen as the place where people are used for campaigns rather than actually developing the area.

“I have not, that area is like the come and use us for the campaigning when it comes to development they neglect us. That's why I'm critical about what is going on in Lagos state today. i am watching we dey look una we are looking at you people because there is something I have been fighting for so many years from Tinubu government to Fashola’s government to the present government, and for all of them about this thing the only thing that can limit crime from my neighbourhood  is to get these children engaged and the only thing that can limit crime is when they have a playground, a recreation center and they don’t,” he concluded.

play

 

If you aren't conversant with Daddy Showkey’s Instagram page, you have to take a sneak peep because he has used it as a platform to fight for Ajegunle community. Recall a few months ago, he raised an alarm that his life was being threatened because of his stance on the petroleum tanker drivers parking their trucks in Ajegunle.

ALSO READ: 10 celebrities that made waves in the 90s

Daddy Showkey says there are plans to kill him [Video]

Daddy Showkey play

Daddy Showkey

(Instagram/DaddyShowkey)

 

Back in July 2018, Daddy Showkey revealed that there were plans to kill him. In a video released by the veteran singer on his Instagram page on Monday, July 16, 2018, he highlighted his frustration with the Federal government who he claims gave an unidentified man the right to park petroleum tankers in Ajegunle.

play

 

"Information reaching me is that are planning to kill me I dey I look una, The Tankers and Trailers Parking around our neighborhood should leave now. We are Crying Out Now #showdonshow #daddyshowkey #lionclan #asalamamovement #ajegunletotheworld #ajegunle pls my people #repost to save a life," he captioned the video.

