Daddy Freeze wants everyone who thinks Tonto Dikehs recent social media outburst is going to affect her son to take a chill pill as times have changed and the world wont care about her videos in the future.

The media personality made this known during one of his radio shows. According to him, the world is fast evolving and nobody will have the time in the future to start condemning Tonto's act. He went on to give instances of American celebrities who have done outrageous and controversial things and have families who didn't give up on them.

"The world is not going to be like the world you grew up in, where the things that mattered to you now won't matter now. If the Kardashians are not embarrassed by Kathlyn Jenner and Dream is not embarrassed by Blac Chyna and Blac Chyna's mum, I think you guys need to understand that the world is evolving into something else and coming all out to speak is going to be valued by the upcoming generation as against our generation where we feel embarrassed about things.

"This is the social media generation, this is the generation that talks...the world is moving to a more vocal, more outspoken place. It's no longer 'you are a woman, shut up.' Dream Kardashian has a grandmother who was a porn star and you think they are gonna taunt her in school?" he said.

ece-auto-gen

Daddy Freeze's comments are coming a week after Tonto Dikeh broke the Internet with rants over her failed marriage. Some celebrities then called out for washing her dirty linens outside, insisting that it would affect the future of her son.

Pulse Nigeria

Tonto Dikeh didn't take those statements politely as she warned them to back off her personal life.

Tonto Dikeh warns IK Ogbonna to back off her business

Pulse Nigeria

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, May 2, 2019, while reacting to comments credited to IK Ogbonna. IK Ogbonna had taken to his Instagram stories to share a post where he talked about the consequences that will face someone's son after trying to get cheap publicity on social media.

"While breaking the Internet think of you pikin," he said. "To whom it main concern," he concluded. Trust Tonto Dikeh as she went on to warn the actor to stay away from her personal life because he wouldn't want her to dig deep into his own affairs.

Pulse Nigeria

@ikogbonna Think about your son and how this fallout will affect him!! Cause I am a no hold back kinda sis my brother!! #E go bad #cause I don wan talk since you sue that girl but I just calm #My own is I will sue you back and demand for your butt x-ray #Dont play with me ik. And IK don't EVER mention my son again. #POST AND DELETE IN 1HOUR," she wrote.

Tonto Dikeh had a similar altercation with Funke Adesiyan where they both threatened to fight each other.