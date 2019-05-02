Okay guys, if you think Tonto Dikehs recent social media rants are going to slide anytime soon, then have a rethink as there might be a huge physical fight coming soon, as she plans to beat fellow actress, Funke Adesiyan.

The new rift between both actresses started off when Funke Adesiyan shared a post on her Instagram page which to a lot felt sounded like she was shading Tonto Dikeh. It didn't take long before Tonto Dikeh responded by saying she was going to physically attack her when next she visits Lagos.

"Funke please say this to me when you see me. Keep this same energy too!!! I will break your mouth I promise. Don't sub me if you ain't bold enough to tag me!!!" she wrote. It didn't take long before Funke Adesiyan replied to Tonto's threats.

"@tontolet I want to believe you don't mean it when you said you'd break my face. I weigh 110kg of solid body muscle darling. I have a black belt in Taekwondo(ask around). However, I don't fight unnecessary people. I pick my fights and ignore little people thus you not hearing my name here and there. I'll tell you what I think of you, you are a depressed woman who hangs unto every straw of attention to remain relevant.

"True relevance comes only when you stop seeking validation from people. You say you don't care about what people think of you but it's a big fat lie. You do care. That is the reason you grant countless interviews about your ex. My dear, there's so much you can become without the shadow of your ex. Break free and abound. The future is so big. One advice for you, don't come for me when you see me, you'd be sorry. P.s my only response to you," she wrote.

Tonto Dikeh went on to drag the actress insisting that she was not only going to attack her when next she is in Lagos but also make her eat her own 'poop.' It is not clear if this fight is going to take place as planned but we pray these ladies are able to resolve their differences soon.

Tonto Dikeh shut down the Internet about 24 hours ago when she dropped some really damaging and shocking information about her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle.

Tonto Dikeh has gone all out to share intimate details of her crashed marriage to Churchill Olakunle. In a tell-it-all video, Tonto alleged that her ex-husband was involved in internet fraud and rituals. The movie star made this known in her two-part video, where she spoke on everything about her marriage and how it went from good to bad. She also revealed untold details of how she lived with her ex-husband before and after the birth of their son, King.

"After I came back from giving birth to my son, I had been suspecting that he was into Yahoo...before I even came back to Nigeria I had already begun to suspect but the only thing that made me confirm was the night that he wasn't supposed to be home and I slept early because of my son. And I heard some noise in his room because he's in the penthouse and my room is under.

"So, I heard a noise upstairs, nobody was supposed to be in that room. I opened up this room, I saw a full-grown man wearing a red cloth in his waist with red candles everywhere around him with a laptop in his hands. Immediately I saw that I was shocked, I was simply shocked. I was not scared but I was shocked. I just started laughing and he got me and that was one of the first fights we had after I had King," she said.

Tonto Dikeh's new Youtube video gives not just not an explosive insight but also her side of the story in her crashed married to Churchill Olakunle.