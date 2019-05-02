Tonto Dikeh says IK Ogbonna should stay away from her personal life and mind his own business else he should be ready to face her wrath.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, May 2, 2019, while reacting to comments credited to IK Ogbonna. IK Ogbonna had taken to his Instagram stories to share a post where he talked about the consequences that will face someone's son after trying to get cheap publicity on social media.

"While breaking the Internet think of you pikin," he said. "To whom it main concern," he concluded. Trust Tonto Dikeh as she went on to warn the actor to stay away from her personal life because he wouldn't want her to dig deep into his own affairs.

"@ikogbonna Think about your son and how this fallout will affect him!! Cause I am a no hold back kinda sis my brother!! #E go bad #cause I don wan talk since you sue that girl but I just calm #My own is I will sue you back and demand for your butt x-ray #Dont play with me ik. And IK don't EVER mention my son again. #POST AND DELETE IN 1HOUR," she wrote.

Tonto Dikeh's latest warning is coming barely 24 hours after she had sent a similar message to Funke Adesiyan. According to Tonto Dikeh, she was going to beat Funke when next she visits Lagos.

Okay guys, if you think Tonto Dikehs recent social media rants are going to slide anytime soon, then have a rethink as there might be a huge physical fight coming soon, as she plans to beat fellow actress, Funke Adesiyan. The new rift between both actresses started off when Funke Adesiyan shared a post on her Instagram page which to a lot felt sounded like she was shading Tonto Dikeh. It didn't take long before Tonto Dikeh responded by saying she was going to physically attack her when next she visits Lagos.

"Funke please say this to me when you see me. Keep this same energy too!!! I will break your mouth I promise. Don't sub me if you ain't bold enough to tag me!!!" she wrote. It didn't take long before Funke Adesiyan replied to Tonto's threats.

"@tontolet I want to believe you don't mean it when you said you'd break my face. I weigh 110kg of solid body muscle darling. I have a black belt in Taekwondo(ask around). However, I don't fight unnecessary people. I pick my fights and ignore little people thus you not hearing my name here and there. I'll tell you what I think of you, you are a depressed woman who hangs unto every straw of attention to remain relevant.

"True relevance comes only when you stop seeking validation from people. You say you don't care about what people think of you but it's a big fat lie. You do care. That is the reason you grant countless interviews about your ex. My dear, there's so much you can become without the shadow of your ex. Break free and abound. The future is so big. One advice for you, don't come for me when you see me, you'd be sorry. P.s my only response to you," she wrote.

Tonto Dikeh went on to drag the actress insisting that she was not only going to attack her when next she is in Lagos but also make her eat her own 'poop.' It is not clear if this fight is going to take place as planned but we pray these ladies are able to resolve their differences soon.