Court grants Keke Palmer full custody of child, restrains baby daddy

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

This comes after she filed a court case against him on the grounds of domestic abuse.

Darius is to stay 100 yards away from Keke and baby Leo.
Darius is to stay 100 yards away from Keke and baby Leo.

Radar Online reports that the actress received temporary sole custody of their son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson on Friday, November 10, 2023. The court also demanded that Jackson hand over his guns and firearms to the police within the next 124 hours, which will be stored until their case is closed.

Jackson is also to stay 100 yards away from Palmer and their son in the meantime and currently has no visitation rights. A court hearing has been scheduled for December to determine the permanent custody arrangements for Leo.

Keke Palmer, Darius welcomed Leo to the world in February 2023
Keke Palmer, Darius welcomed Leo to the world in February 2023
On Thursday, November 9, 2023, Palmer filed for full custody of their son on allegations of domestic abuse by her baby daddy. She stated that Jackson had been physically abusive towards her for the past two years, adding that the abuse continued even after Leo's birth and the most recent abuse was merely a few days ago.

Stills from Palmer's CCTV camera showing her altercation with Jackson. these images were submitted to the court [Instagram/Hollywoodunlocked]
Stills from Palmer's CCTV camera showing her altercation with Jackson. these images were submitted to the court

"He trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me – lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police," she testified in the documents.

Alongside the documents, Palmer submitted stills from the CCTV footage in her home, showing Jackson assaulting her.

