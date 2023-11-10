Court grants Keke Palmer full custody of child, restrains baby daddy

Radar Online reports that the actress received temporary sole custody of their son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson on Friday, November 10, 2023. The court also demanded that Jackson hand over his guns and firearms to the police within the next 124 hours, which will be stored until their case is closed.

Jackson is also to stay 100 yards away from Palmer and their son in the meantime and currently has no visitation rights. A court hearing has been scheduled for December to determine the permanent custody arrangements for Leo.

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, Palmer filed for full custody of their son on allegations of domestic abuse by her baby daddy. She stated that Jackson had been physically abusive towards her for the past two years, adding that the abuse continued even after Leo's birth and the most recent abuse was merely a few days ago.

"He trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me – lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police," she testified in the documents.