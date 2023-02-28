Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson welcome their first bundle of joy!

Palmer, who is known for her roles in films such as 'Akeelah and the Bee' and 'Hustlers,' shared a series of photos on Instagram that showed her and Jackson cradling their newborn. The actress also posted a heartfelt message expressing her gratitude and excitement for this new chapter in their lives.

"Born during Black History Month, with a name to match. LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo," Palmer wrote.

Jackson, a fitness instructor, also took to social media to share the news. He posted a photo of him holding the baby, accompanied by a touching message about the joys of fatherhood.

Fans and fellow celebrities congratulated the couple on their new addition, with many expressing their excitement and well wishes.

