Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson welcome their first bundle of joy!

Babatunde Lawal

Leo; the baby boy's name is Leo.

Keke Palmer, Darius and baby Leo
Keke Palmer, Darius and baby Leo

Actress Keke Palmer and her partner Darius Jackson have welcomed their first child together. The news was announced on social media, with the couple sharing their joy with fans and followers.

Palmer, who is known for her roles in films such as 'Akeelah and the Bee' and 'Hustlers,' shared a series of photos on Instagram that showed her and Jackson cradling their newborn. The actress also posted a heartfelt message expressing her gratitude and excitement for this new chapter in their lives.

LEO
LEO Pulse Nigeria

"Born during Black History Month, with a name to match. LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo," Palmer wrote.

Jackson, a fitness instructor, also took to social media to share the news. He posted a photo of him holding the baby, accompanied by a touching message about the joys of fatherhood.

Keke Palmer, Darius and baby Leo
Keke Palmer, Darius and baby Leo Pulse Nigeria

Fans and fellow celebrities congratulated the couple on their new addition, with many expressing their excitement and well wishes.

keke-palmer
keke-palmer Pulse Nigeria

This is a momentous occasion for Palmer and Jackson, and we wish them all the best as they begin this new chapter in their lives as parents. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

