Keke Palmer files restraining order against baby daddy over domestic abuse

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

New images from the CCTV footage show that he put his hands on her on different occasions.

Keke Palmer has also filed for full custody of their son [.Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images]
In the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, November 9, 2023, obtained by USA TODAY, the actress and singer stated that there had been numerous accounts of physical violence by her son's father. She stated that Jackson had been "unhinged, volatile and dangerous to both me and our son," and was physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

Keke went into detail about the abuse she suffered, which included: hitting her in front of their son, destroying her personal property, throwing her belongings onto the street, throwing her car keys to prevent her from driving away, threatening to kill himself if she left him, and other physical and emotional abuse.

"He trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me – lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police," she testified in the documents

The actress stressed that Jackson had abused her numerous times over the last two years, the most recent occasion being the last weekend. Alongside the documents submitted to the court, Palmer also provided security camera video stills as evidence, which have now made their way onto the internet.

Palmer has requested that Jackson stay at least 100 yards away from her and their eight-month-old son, she also filed for full custody without visitation rights due to the fact that "Darius has already exhibited regarding his temper in front of our son." She also emphasised that she does not require child support from him.

Jackson's tweet after the restraining order was filed against him [Hollywood unlocked]
Per the documents, she also asked the court to restrain Jackson "from harassing me by publicly commenting about me, my family, and/or our son online" and have him complete a 52-week batterer intervention program.

The singer stressed that her son gave her the confidence to finally end the relationship with Jackson, especially following the online drama that ensued after she attended Usher's concert.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

