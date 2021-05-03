Comedian Princess says she did not authorise the release of the CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha molesting her foster daughter

In a statement released by her lawyer, Ibilola Subair, the comedian said she did not authorise the release of the video by Punch Media.

"Our client expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss, however, arising from the content of the CCTV footage released to the general public through Punch Media," part of the statement read.

This is coming on the heels of the CCTV footage released by the media company where Baba Ijesha was caught molesting the comedian's daughter.

The CCTV footage came days after Princess had given a detailed account of what happened in her house.

Princess said after the crash of her marriage, some parents allowed their children, six in number, to come and live with her so she wouldn't be lonely.

It was one of those children that Baba Ijesha was allegedly caught molesting.

According to her, the actor first molested the girl when she was seven and tried to do it again when she was 14.