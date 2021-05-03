RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian Princess says she did not authorise the release of the CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha molesting her foster daughter

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Baba Ijesha is currently in detention for allegedly molesting the foster daughter of Princess.

Nigerian comedianne Princess [Instagram/PrincessComedian]

Nigerian comedian Princess has distanced herself from the release of the CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha molesting her foster daughter.

Recommended articles

In a statement released by her lawyer, Ibilola Subair, the comedian said she did not authorise the release of the video by Punch Media.

"Our client expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss, however, arising from the content of the CCTV footage released to the general public through Punch Media," part of the statement read.

This is coming on the heels of the CCTV footage released by the media company where Baba Ijesha was caught molesting the comedian's daughter.

The CCTV footage came days after Princess had given a detailed account of what happened in her house.

Princess said after the crash of her marriage, some parents allowed their children, six in number, to come and live with her so she wouldn't be lonely.

Comedian Princess and actor Baba Ijesha [Instagram/PrincessComedian] [Instagram/BabaIjesha]
Comedian Princess and actor Baba Ijesha [Instagram/PrincessComedian] [Instagram/BabaIjesha] Pulse Nigeria

It was one of those children that Baba Ijesha was allegedly caught molesting.

According to her, the actor first molested the girl when she was seven and tried to do it again when she was 14.

The police were immediately called and he was arrested.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

#FindHinnyHumoren: Lady raped and killed after showing up for job interview

Woman collapses & dies on 10th day of 14-day fasting to get back husband who left her 7 years ago

#FindHinyHumoren: Saraki calls for swift prosecution of Iniobong Umoren’s killers

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

What is a normal vagina supposed to look like?

Lagos Govt lists 4 charges against Baba Ijesha