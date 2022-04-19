RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen poses totally n*de in steamy mirror selfie

Odion Okonofua

The mother of two recently revealed that she had undergone an IVF procedure.

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen has released a 'bare it all' photo.

The mother of two took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 18, 2022, where she shared the photo.

''This is great,” the brunette beauty wrote atop the photo, poking fun at the bizarre tan lines she recently obtained from a swimsuit with cutouts.

The pic also revealed a scar from her breast implant removal surgery.

The supermodel had her 15-year-old breast implants removed in 2020.

It would be recalled that the model and her hubby John Legend recently revealed that she had undergone a successful IVF procedure.

"I finished my IVF part, so I feel so much healthier and so much better with that," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Teigen first shared that she was undergoing IVF in February, nearly a year and a half after suffering a devastating pregnancy loss.

“I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist. But the bloating is a bitch so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant.”

Teigen had a miscarriage back in 2020.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she wrote on Instagram at that time.

She was rushed to the hospital after bleeding profusely.

Teigen and Legend announced back in August that they were expecting their third child.

The couple got married in 2013 after meeting on the set of his music video for “Stereo” in 2007.

They have two children, Luna and Miles.

