American singer John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen have announced the miscarriage of their baby.

Teigen took to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 1, 2020, where she penned a heartfelt note about the demise of their baby.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she wrote.

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

She went on to send a message to her baby, apologising for all the complications surrounding his death.

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts, and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you," she wrote.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen got married in 2013 [Instagram/JohnLegend]

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But every day can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Teigen was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday evening after bleeding profusely.

Teigen and Legend announced back in August that they were expecting their third child.

The couple got married in 2013 after meeting on the set of his music video for “Stereo” in 2007.

They have two children, Luna and Miles.