Chimamanda Adichie replies priest who verbally attacked her during her mum's funeral mass

In a video that has since gone viral, the award-winning writer said she left the church angrily over the Parish Priest’s verbal attack and only came back to explain what she said during the interview about the Catholic Church in Nigeria.

Speaking in Igbo dialect, Adichie said the parish priest had several opportunities to express his displeasure over the interview personally but never did.

She recounted how the priest alleged that she said she doesn’t attend Catholic Church in Nigeria because it is all about money.

The 'Americanah' author said that what she said in the interview is there are good things about the Catholic Church but she doesn’t like when people are forced to give money.

She also gave an instance where parishioners were locked out of the parish because the parish was holding a fundraising ceremony.

