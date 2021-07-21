RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chimamanda Adichie replies priest who verbally attacked her during her mum's funeral mass

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The award-winning author clears air over incident at mum's funeral mass.

Chimamanda Adichie (mannyjefferson⁣Makeup)

Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie has replied to the Catholic Parish Priest who verbally attacked her over comments she made about the Catholic church in Nigeria during her mother's funeral mass.

Recommended articles

In a video that has since gone viral, the award-winning writer said she left the church angrily over the Parish Priest’s verbal attack and only came back to explain what she said during the interview about the Catholic Church in Nigeria.

Speaking in Igbo dialect, Adichie said the parish priest had several opportunities to express his displeasure over the interview personally but never did.

www.instagram.com

She recounted how the priest alleged that she said she doesn’t attend Catholic Church in Nigeria because it is all about money.

The 'Americanah' author said that what she said in the interview is there are good things about the Catholic Church but she doesn’t like when people are forced to give money.

She also gave an instance where parishioners were locked out of the parish because the parish was holding a fundraising ceremony.

Chimamanda Adichie's mother Mrs. Grace Ifeoma Adichie [LIB]
Chimamanda Adichie's mother Mrs. Grace Ifeoma Adichie [LIB] Pulse Nigeria

Adichie lost her mother, Mrs Grace Ifeoma Adichie in March.

She was survied by six children: Ijeoma, Uchenna, Chuks, Okechukwu, Chimamanda and Kenechukwu; as well as nine grandchildren, in-laws and many relatives.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chimamanda Adichie replies priest who verbally attacked her during her mum's funeral mass

Game of Thrones prequel production paused due to Covid-19

BBNaija's Gedoni and Khafi expecting 1st child together

Here is how the ‘digital hit’ became a formidable part of Nigerian music [Pulse Explainer]

Black Panther 2: Winston Duke to reprise M'baku role in sequel

Kanye West returns to Instagram wearing necklaces with his kids’ names

Basketmouth debuts first-look teaser for 'Papa Benji' season 2

'I knew you were the one when we met' - Nicole Chikwe says as she celebrates hubby Naeto C on wedding anniversary

Anendlessocean’s ‘Apeirogon’ is arguably the best Gospel body of work released in 2021 so far [Pulse EP Review]