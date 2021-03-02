There are reports that Nigerian author and feminist Chimamanda Adichie has lost her mother, Mrs. Grace Ifeoma Adichie.

According to The Guardian, Mrs Adichie died suddenly on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Awka, Anambra State.

"It was very sudden and we are devastated,” a family spokesperson said.

Chimamanda Adichie's mother Mrs. Grace Ifeoma Adichie [LIB]

She is survived by her six children: Ijeoma, Uchenna, Chuks, Okechukwu, Chimamanda and Kenechukwu; as well as nine grandchildren, in-laws and many relatives.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by her family later.