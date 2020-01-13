Nollywood actor, Walter Anga has joined the list of celebrities with massive mansions in the country.

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, January 12, 2020, where he shared a video of his newly built mansion. Surprisingly, the house is located on a street named after him.

"Caption My God constantly humble me with his Blessings, Favor and now this when God almighty is your pillar," he captioned the video.

Congratulations to Walter Anga from all of us at Pulse. Only a few weeks ago, we got to see celebrities share photos and videos of their newly built homes.

Walter Anga shares a video of his newly built mansion and we are at awe of its beauty. [Instagram/WalterAnga]

From Kcee and his brother E-Money and Zubby Michael, its been raining houses in the Nigerian entertainment space.

Kcee's mansion...

Nigerian singer, Kcee has gotten a mansion for himself as part of the activities to mark the yuletide season. [Instagram/IamKcee]

The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, December 27, 2019, where he shared a series of videos of the newly built mansion. He went on to caption the video with an inspirational quote where he talked about his grass to grace story.

"See what AJ boys did in ULI, Xmas gift 🎁 to my self, God I give you praise. ULI MUSIC FESTIVAL 30TH DECEMBER you can’t miss this one. @iam_emoney1," he wrote.

Zubby Michael's new crib...

Zubby Michael

The Nollywood actor shared photos of the beautiful mansion on his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. According to the actor, the building is built for opening soon.

"My Housewarming loading #nawedeyhere #blessup," he captioned one of the photos. Congratulations to Zubby Micheal for being one of the newest celebrity landlords in town.