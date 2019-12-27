Nigerian singer, Kcee has gotten a mansion for himself as part of the activities to mark the yuletide season.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, December 27, 2019, where he shared a series of videos of the newly built mansion. He went on to caption the video with an inspirational quote where he talked about his grass to grace story.

"See what AJ boys did in ULI, Xmas gift 🎁 to my self, God I give you praise. ULI MUSIC FESTIVAL 30TH DECEMBER you can’t miss this one. @iam_emoney1," he wrote.

Congratulations to Kcee on his latest achievement from all of us at Pulse. It appears that several celebrities have decided to end the year in grand style as they have spoiled themselves with cars and houses.

Burna Boy buys Rolls Royce worth N100M [Video]

Burna Boy has for the second time in less than three weeks spoiled himself with a car and this time it's a Rolls-Royce Wraith which cost over a hundred million naira. [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, December 26, 2019, where he shared a video of the newly acquired car. Burna Boy captioned the video with a post where he showered accolades on himself for having a very good year.

It's definitely one of the cutest cars you'd spot today on social media. Recall a few weeks ago, the music star got for himself a Ferrari sports car. Still on celebrities and their taste for expensive cars, about a week ago, Zlatan got himself an expensive SUV for himself on his birthday.

Zlatan's birthday gift...

Zlatan Ibile has joined the gang of celebrities with Range Rover SUVs in their garages. [Instagram/ZlatanIbile]

The music star who recently turned 25 got himself a special birthday gift on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He took to his Instagram page where he shared photos of the newly acquired SUV.

From the photos shared on his Instagram page, Zlatan Ibile is probably one of the happiest guys around at the moment. The music star has indeed had an incredible year career-wise and it was only smart to end the year in a grand style.