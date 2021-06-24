Check out magic transformation of actor Williams Uchemba's adopted 18-year-old son

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 23, 2021, where he shared a photo of his adopted son with a hilarious caption.

"Please can someone help me beg this my son @kareez_dml_ to cut soap for me??😂😂😂 the boy come day fresh pass me," he wrote.

It would be recalled that in 2020, the movie star revealed that he had adopted a young boy, identified Demola, who he met at a carpentry workshop while getting some furniture for his project.

"So today I decided to adopt Demola not only to sponsor him through school but to mentor him with the knowledge and other information that has made me who I am today, till he becomes the man God destined him to be. Say hello to my new son 😊," he wrote.

This is not the first time Uchemba will be extending his benevolence heart towards the less privileged.

The movie star shocked millions of social media users when he rescued a family living under a telecom mast.