Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba says he will be helping provide accommodation and education to two sisters and their parents who live under a telecom mast.

According to the actor, he discovered the family back in 2019 when he went on an outreach to feed the poor and needy during the yuletide season.

"December last year I came to this slum to give them food for the Christmas holiday and whilst I was distributing food I saw these young girls studying in-front of their house ( I mean the house you see in the picture above). I asked them some questions and I was amazed at how intelligent they are, he wrote.

Nollywood actor, William Uchemba says he will be helping provide accommodation and education to two sisters and their parents who live under a telecom mast. [Instagram/WilliamsUchemba]

"I asked for their parents but they said they’ve gone out to look for their daily meal. They are not only living in an unhealthy, dangerous area with area boys all over the place but they live under a telco mask ( which can be very harmful to humans). Why should anyone live in such a condition not to talk more of children?

"The reason I decided to post this picture is because they are not the only ones living in this condition, there are a lot of them even in your neighborhood and I’m encouraging you to reach out to the ones around you. But as for these ones, My Friend/Partner in the US, Dr Nancy, and I @williams_uchembafoundation have decided to move them out of this place ASAP.

"I have contacted a housing agent to look for a good apartment, so we can furnish it and move them in, and Dr Nancy has agreed to put them on scholarship in any school of their choice till they graduate from the University. For us to have a nation we desire Human capital and personal transformation has to come before Infrastructural development and national transformations.

"A nation is never built by one sector alone but a collective effort of not only several sectors but individuals, Captains of industries and Nation-builders. #EachOneReachOne #thegivechallenge #stayhomestaysafe❤️

Williams Uchemba [Instagram/WilliamsUchemba]

This is not the first or second-time Uchemba will be coming to the aid of the needy in the society.

Recall in 2018 when a photo of a little boy sleeping by the side of the road with his wares went viral.

Well, Uchemba didn't only react to the photo with comments as he took it upon himself to help get the child out of the street.