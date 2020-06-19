Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has adopted a young teenage carpenter and granted him a university scholarship.

The movie star made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, June 18, 2020, where he shared his encounter with the young man and how he came up with his latest decision.

According to him, he had gone shopping for furniture when he bumped into the teenager at the shop. After some conversations with him, Uchemba says he made up his mind to assist the smart young man.

Williams Uchemba [Instagram/WilliamsUchemba]

"A few days ago I went to a furniture store to make some furniture for my ongoing projects and when they took me to the workshop, I saw this young man Demola who was one of the carpenters but as an apprentice," he wrote.

"I asked him some questions and realized that he is a very smart young boy, so I invited him to my house to know more about him. He is 18 years of age, has finished secondary school (with good grades), and would love to study Economics in the University but can’t further his education because he doesn’t have a sponsor to put him through school."

"So today I decided to adopt Demola not only to sponsor him through school but to mentor him with the knowledge and other information that has made me who I am today, till he becomes the man God destined him to be. Say hello to my new son 😊."

This is not the first time Uchemba will be extending his benevolence heart towards the less privileged.

Williams Uchemba [Instagram/WilliamsUchemba]

Recall that about a month ago, he came to the rescue of a family who was living under a telecom mast.

The movie star gifted the family with a new home, N1M for new business and scholarship to the children.