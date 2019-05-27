According to Charly Boy, the federal governments planned Fulani radio station is a time bomb waiting to happen.

The veteran singer and self-acclaimed 'Area Fada' made this known via his Instagram page on Monday, May 27, 2019. According to him, all past presidents who were from different regions of the country didn't establish and radio station from their part of the country, but it is suspicious that President Buhari has decided to set up one from his Fulani speaking region.

"OBJ was President for 8 years him no set up Oduduwa radio. GEJ was President for 5 years, there was no Niger Delta radio... Buhari President, under 4 years has opened Fulani radio... Where do you think all of this is heading to. My people, these people don enter our 18. Let’s all adjust ourselves. I smell a truckload of wahala coming," he wrote.

It would be recalled that about a week ago, the Federal Government reportedly acquired an Amplitude Modulation radio broadcast licence to reach and educate herdsmen across the country. This has however been received with mixed reactions.

It is a known fact that Charly Boy is not a huge fan of the present administration and has never shied away from expressing his reservation towards it.

"Welcome to second slavery, Nonsense," - Charly Boy reacts to Buhari's victory

Charly Boy thinks President Buhari's second term victory will be welcoming Nigerians to a whole new phase of slavery. The self-acclaimed activist and music veteran made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Ina long post on his page, Charly Boy wrote about Buhari and his cabal's smartness which gave them the victory at the end of the day.

"Oga Presido, Like King Saul was to the Israelites, so you are to Nigeria. I dey take style hail you, kai!!! Congratulations. I am not a fan but I dey give you accolades because you and your cabal brothers understand the Jungle politics of Nigeria. Over shap worry una because una know tey tey sey the people who cast the votes decides nothing but the people who count the votes decides everything. Una Well done.

"People shouting all over the place sey you rigg election, hummmm, can you imagine? Na today politrickcians begin rig? If PDP and APC Na d same of the same why didn’t dey outrig you? Na today wey free and fair elections die for dis country? Abegi make we hear word. Mumu people, no be una been dey shout lesser evil, lesser evil. How can lesser defeat Bigger. Sai Baba, chop knuckles 👊🏼mumu Nigerians never know how far. Na now we go take suffer sow uniform. Welcome to second slavery. Nonsense!!!!" he wrote.

Charly Boy joins the likes of Daniella Okeke and Ruggedman who have expressed their disappointments since the results of the general elections were released.