The Federal Government has reportedly acquired an an Amplitude Modulation radio broadcast licence to reach and educate herdsmen across the country.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu said this on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, during an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

According to the minister, the establishment of the radio frequency was to end the perennial farmers-herders crises across the country.

Adamu said that the radio service would operate on the frequency of 720KHz, and would air in Fulani language.

He added that the government believed that one of the viable means to reach the herdsmen is the radio medium.

The minister also said that plans were underway to secure funds for the procurement and installation of requisite transmission equipment for the successful take-off of the radio station, Punch reports.

He said, “The radio service will serve as a vehicle for social mobilisation and education, in addition to interactive radio instruction methodology that will be adopted to reach the very hard-to-reach segment of our target population.

“Additionally, it will enhance our capacity to address crisis between herders and farmers with attendant consequences to loss of lives, destruction of productive assets, nomadic schools, facilities teaching and learning resources.”

Also speaking about the radio station, the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Nomadic Education, Prof. Bashir Usman said Hausa broadcasters have been contacted to develop programmes to support the commission’s effort towards mass education of the target group.